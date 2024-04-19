New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTM) Trading Down 0.1%

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTM – Get Free Report) fell 0.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $22.80 and last traded at $22.83. 39,808 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 177% from the average session volume of 14,356 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.85.

New York Mortgage Trust Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.68.

New York Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 1st were given a $0.4922 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

