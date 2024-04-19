Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL) Trading 0.1% Higher

Shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPINL – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.90 and last traded at $10.85. 18,198 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average session volume of 37,701 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.84.

Office Properties Income Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.10.

Office Properties Income Trust Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.3984 per share. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

About Office Properties Income Trust

opi is a reit focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. opi is managed by the operating subsidiary of the rmr group inc. (nasdaq: rmr), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in newton, massachusetts.

