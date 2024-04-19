7,423 Shares in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Bought by Naples Money Management LLC

Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 7,423 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sora Investors LLC bought a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $11,265,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of AT&T by 2.3% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,258,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,219,000 after purchasing an additional 383,015 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 3.1% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 38,929 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. Retireful LLC bought a new position in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth $1,163,000. Finally, Terril Brothers Inc. boosted its stake in AT&T by 51.6% during the third quarter. Terril Brothers Inc. now owns 594,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,937,000 after buying an additional 202,637 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on T. Wolfe Research raised shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. StockNews.com cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.68.

AT&T Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.51. The stock had a trading volume of 45,814,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,577,504. The firm has a market cap of $118.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.57. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.48.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. AT&T’s payout ratio is presently 56.63%.

AT&T Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

