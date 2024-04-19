Naples Money Management LLC Acquires Shares of 2,272 Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $159,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Iron Mountain by 201.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Iron Mountain by 92.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Iron Mountain by 6,983.3% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. 80.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total value of $1,217,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $22,670,442. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 15,875 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.68, for a total transaction of $1,217,295.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,670,442. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 115,979 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.90, for a total value of $9,150,743.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 432,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,138,609.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,124 shares of company stock valued at $12,698,221. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IRM stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Friday, hitting $75.10. The company had a trading volume of 1,092,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,431,185. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $52.81 and a 52-week high of $82.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.86, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.78.

Iron Mountain (NYSE:IRM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 178.02% and a net margin of 5.44%. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were issued a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is 412.70%.

IRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Iron Mountain from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Iron Mountain from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Iron Mountain from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.80.

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 240,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain serves to protect and elevate the power of our customers' work. Through a range of offerings including digital transformation, data centers, secure records storage, information management, asset lifecycle management, secure destruction and art storage and logistics, Iron Mountain helps businesses bring light to their dark data, enabling customers to unlock value and intelligence from their stored digital and physical assets at speed and with security, while helping them meet their environmental goals.

