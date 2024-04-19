Century Lithium (CVE:LCE) Shares Down 9.2%

Century Lithium Corp. (CVE:LCE – Get Free Report) shares were down 9.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.67 and last traded at C$0.69. Approximately 32,966 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average daily volume of 52,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.76.
The company has a market cap of C$113.76 million, a PE ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.68 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.61.
Century Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of resource properties in the United States. It primarily explores for lithium. The company holds 100% interests in Clayton Valley project located in southwest Nevada; Dean lithium property in Clayton Valley, Nevada; Glory lithium property in Clayton Valley; and Gunman Project, White Pine Claims, Nevada, as well as interest in Enertopia Project.
