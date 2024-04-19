Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys Shares of 65,728 T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR)

Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (NYSEARCA:TFLR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,389,000. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF makes up about 2.0% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 6.14% of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, True Wealth Design LLC boosted its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 30,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,211 shares in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA TFLR traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $51.73. The company had a trading volume of 11,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.47. T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $52.20.

T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF Profile

The T. Rowe Price Floating Rate ETF (TFLR) is an exchange-traded fund. The fund’s investment portfolio concentrates primarily on high yield fixed income. TFLR is actively managed to invest in a broad portfolio of USD-denominated floating-rate loans TFLR was launched on Nov 16, 2022 and is managed by T.

