Castle Wealth Management LLC Buys 648 Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE)

Castle Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Avantis International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVDE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,354 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 648 shares during the period. Avantis International Equity ETF makes up 3.7% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned 0.19% of Avantis International Equity ETF worth $6,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 23,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,751,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Avantis International Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 22,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter.

Avantis International Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Avantis International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $61.27. 151,062 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,574. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.15 and its 200-day moving average is $59.21. Avantis International Equity ETF has a one year low of $52.86 and a one year high of $64.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62 and a beta of 0.94.

Avantis International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis International Equity ETF (AVDE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI WORLD EX USA IMI INDEX index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of non-US companies from developed markets, of all market capitalizations, focusing on smaller, value companies. AVDE was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

