Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $172.58

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $172.58 and traded as high as $174.19. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $172.33, with a volume of 6,166,099 shares changing hands.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $179.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $172.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westside Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.2% during the first quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,193 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.6% during the first quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 34,925 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,422,000 after acquiring an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 7.1% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,679,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 555,080.0% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 55,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares during the last quarter. 69.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

