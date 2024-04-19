Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Bought by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 15.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 88,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,098 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $12,083,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 18.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,711,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,067,000 after buying an additional 3,457,393 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at $564,881,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 38.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,744,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,329,000 after buying an additional 1,318,412 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 98.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,106,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,884,000 after buying an additional 1,043,141 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Dollar General by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,765,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,055,202,000 after purchasing an additional 994,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSE:DG traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $144.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,517,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,365,952. Dollar General Co. has a one year low of $101.09 and a one year high of $222.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $149.44 and its 200-day moving average is $133.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.42.

Dollar General Announces Dividend

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.09. Dollar General had a return on equity of 26.13% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Dollar General Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.22%.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total value of $958,617.07. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Carman R. Wenkoff sold 5,909 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.23, for a total transaction of $958,617.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,579 shares in the company, valued at $4,636,371.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ralph Santana sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.72, for a total transaction of $468,561.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $505,778.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $147.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $147.00 target price (up previously from $127.00) on shares of Dollar General in a report on Friday, March 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.08.

View Our Latest Analysis on Dollar General

Dollar General Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.