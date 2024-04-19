Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA) Trading Up 44.1%

Enablence Technologies Inc. (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 44.1% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.85 and last traded at C$0.85. Approximately 7,295 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 81% from the average daily volume of 4,040 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.59.

Enablence Technologies Trading Down 17.6 %

The firm has a market cap of C$13.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.99.

Enablence Technologies (CVE:ENA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported C($0.27) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$0.46 million for the quarter.

Enablence Technologies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells optical components in planar light wave circuits in Canada, China, and the United States. The company provides coarse wavelength division multiplexing optical demultiplexer and multiplexer, and LAN-wavelength division multiplexing, an optical component device.

