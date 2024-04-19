Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 582 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 2.0% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $10,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QQQ. IMA Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.3% during the third quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 1,940 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,606 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Cedrus LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Cedrus LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $596,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterfront Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ traded down $8.76 during trading on Friday, hitting $414.65. 75,140,125 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,015,852. The business’s fifty day moving average is $438.05 and its 200 day moving average is $407.51. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $309.89 and a fifty-two week high of $449.34.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a $0.5735 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

