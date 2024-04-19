iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) is Greenleaf Trust’s 8th Largest Position

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 806,598 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,868 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 0.9% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $87,314,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 185.9% during the third quarter. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 354.9% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $103.19. 4,812,296 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,451,159. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $87.32 and a 1 year high of $111.16. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.86. The stock has a market cap of $75.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

