Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT)

Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:COMT – Free Report) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 266,136 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,206 shares during the quarter. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF makes up 1.3% of Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF were worth $6,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 62.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 47,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after purchasing an additional 18,527 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 791,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,689,000 after purchasing an additional 182,335 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 157.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,935,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,597,000 after purchasing an additional 842,486 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF Stock Performance

COMT traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $27.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,949. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.68. The company has a market capitalization of $656.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 0.15. iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF has a 52-week low of $24.14 and a 52-week high of $29.82.

About iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF

The iShares GSCI Commodity Dynamic Roll Strategy ETF (COMT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P GSCI Dynamic Roll index. The fund tracks a broad-market commodity index that utilizes a flexible dynamic roll strategy. COMT was launched on Oct 16, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

