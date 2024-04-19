Geneva Partners LLC Has $6.03 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Geneva Partners LLC cut its stake in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. TransDigm Group makes up approximately 3.3% of Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Geneva Partners LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $6,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in shares of TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TDG shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,180.00 to $1,220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,158.00 to $1,267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,100.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of TransDigm Group from $1,380.00 to $1,395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,163.27.

TransDigm Group Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:TDG traded down $26.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1,187.08. 231,351 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 207,765. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $741.74 and a 12 month high of $1,248.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,192.72 and a 200 day moving average of $1,046.08. The stock has a market cap of $66.01 billion, a PE ratio of 50.39, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.42.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $7.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.75. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 20.80% and a negative return on equity of 59.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 29.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael Graff sold 3,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,108.17, for a total value of $3,834,268.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,406,761.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Joel Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,140.48, for a total transaction of $3,421,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,105,728. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,087 shares of company stock valued at $69,840,358. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.