Greenleaf Trust Buys Shares of 725,201 iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Greenleaf Trust bought a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 725,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,619,000. Greenleaf Trust owned approximately 0.16% of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 115.9% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 21,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 4.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Price Performance

Shares of PFF stock traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $30.90. 3,323,989 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,821,384. The company has a market capitalization of $14.22 billion, a PE ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $32.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its 200 day moving average is $30.94.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.1561 per share. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

