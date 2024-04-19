Greenleaf Trust Lowers Stock Holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 420,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,538 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $20,950,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the first quarter valued at $115,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the second quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $49.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,121. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.55 and a fifty-two week high of $50.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.87.

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Profile

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.