Greenleaf Trust Acquires 5,210 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,034 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,210 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $16,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 159.1% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and Company in the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Performance

Eli Lilly and Company stock traded down $19.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $726.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,486,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,073,465. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $764.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $658.28. The company has a market capitalization of $690.11 billion, a PE ratio of 125.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $369.76 and a 52-week high of $800.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 51.22%. The company had revenue of $9.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.52 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. DZ Bank cut shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $680.00 to $810.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $728.05.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 78,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $648.07, for a total value of $50,920,804.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,333,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,375,262,246.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

