Greenleaf Trust Has $14.84 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 95,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,073 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $14,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspen Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 11,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Goepper Burkhardt LLC lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Goepper Burkhardt LLC now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its holdings in AbbVie by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.23% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:ABBV traded up $1.76 on Friday, hitting $166.42. The stock had a trading volume of 5,532,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,636,134. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $294.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.58. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $130.96 and a 1 year high of $182.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.97.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 227.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total value of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Azita Saleki-Gerhardt sold 52,870 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.71, for a total transaction of $9,184,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 243,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,375,512.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 383,324 shares of company stock valued at $67,780,003. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on ABBV. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $181.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $188.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.43.

View Our Latest Report on AbbVie

AbbVie Profile

(Free Report)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABBV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.