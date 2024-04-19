Greenleaf Trust Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Free Report) by 178.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,685 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 439,958 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $34,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEMG. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,600,100,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $121,380,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,138,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,596 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP now owns 1,306,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,744,000 after purchasing an additional 566,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 324.3% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 727,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,509,000 after purchasing an additional 556,259 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

IEMG stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.05. The stock had a trading volume of 8,296,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,597,154. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.50. The company has a market cap of $74.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59 and a beta of 0.85. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $45.57 and a 52-week high of $52.65.

About iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

The iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (IEMG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of emerging-market firms, covering 99% of market capitalization. IEMG was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

