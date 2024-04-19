Greenleaf Trust Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 438,741 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,633 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Greenleaf Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.09% of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF worth $32,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1,137.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW traded down $1.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.34. 3,724,974 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,702,420. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $63.10 and a 1 year high of $85.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $83.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.34 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

