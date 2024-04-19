Head-To-Head Contrast: 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT) & 89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB)

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) and 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for 89bio and 2seventy bio, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 89bio 0 2 4 0 2.67 2seventy bio 0 5 3 0 2.38

89bio currently has a consensus target price of $28.83, indicating a potential upside of 217.55%. 2seventy bio has a consensus target price of $13.17, indicating a potential upside of 191.30%. Given 89bio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe 89bio is more favorable than 2seventy bio.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 89bio N/A -31.01% -27.84% 2seventy bio -216.73% -59.19% -29.67%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares 89bio and 2seventy bio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

93.9% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of 89bio shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.6% of 2seventy bio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

89bio has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, 2seventy bio has a beta of 1.84, suggesting that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 89bio and 2seventy bio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 89bio N/A N/A -$142.19 million ($2.01) -4.52 2seventy bio $100.39 million 2.31 -$217.57 million ($4.42) -1.02

89bio has higher earnings, but lower revenue than 2seventy bio. 89bio is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than 2seventy bio, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

89bio beats 2seventy bio on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About 89bio

89bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About 2seventy bio

2seventy bio, Inc., a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma. It has a collaboration arrangement with Bristol Myers Squibb Company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

