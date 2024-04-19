Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $28.36

Henderson Diversified Income (LON:HDIV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 28.36 ($0.35) and traded as low as GBX 16.23 ($0.20). Henderson Diversified Income shares last traded at GBX 16.31 ($0.20), with a volume of 33,235 shares changing hands.

Henderson Diversified Income Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of £29.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -405.50 and a beta of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 27.36 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 49.43.

Henderson Diversified Income Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Henderson Diversified Income Trust plc engages in the investment business. Its investment portfolio primarily includes high yield and investment bonds, asset backed securities, preference stocks, and secured loans. The company was founded in 1930 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Henderson Diversified Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henderson Diversified Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.