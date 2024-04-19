PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.19

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $1.81. PAVmed shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 30,577 shares.

PAVmed Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.85.

Get PAVmed alerts:

PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed

About PAVmed

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 9,215 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 777.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 36,507 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 49,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 4,710 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 400.0% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of PAVmed by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 72,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 37,724 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.93% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PAVmed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PAVmed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.