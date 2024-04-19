PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.19

PAVmed Inc. (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.19 and traded as low as $1.81. PAVmed shares last traded at $1.97, with a volume of 30,577 shares.
PAVmed Stock Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of 0.85.
PAVmed (NASDAQ:PAVM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 26th. The company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.05 million for the quarter. Research analysts expect that PAVmed Inc. will post -5.69 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On PAVmed
About PAVmed
PAVmed Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company's lead products include CarpX, a patented, single-use, disposable, and minimally invasive surgical device for use in the treatment of carpal tunnel syndrome; and EsoCheck, an esophageal cell collection device for the early detection of adenocarcinoma of the esophagus and Barrett's Esophagus (BE); and EsoGuard, a bisulfite-converted next-generation sequencing DNA assay.
