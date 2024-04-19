Mentor Capital (OTCMKTS:MNTR) Shares Cross Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.05

Shares of Mentor Capital, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MNTR – Get Free Report) passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.05 and traded as low as $0.03. Mentor Capital shares last traded at $0.04, with a volume of 12,450 shares changing hands.
Mentor Capital Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1.28 and a beta of -0.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.06.
Mentor Capital Company Profile
Mentor Capital, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions and emerging growth investments. The firm provides passive equity funding and liquidity to smaller companies and owners in the medical, marijuana and social use cannabis companies. It invests in shelf IPO's and public and private companies and seeks to provide public market access to owners of small private companies.
