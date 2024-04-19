Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.47

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $15.47 and traded as low as $15.03. Husqvarna AB (publ) shares last traded at $15.11, with a volume of 16,105 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.46.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $808.73 million for the quarter.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and lawn care power equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden; Gardena; and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

