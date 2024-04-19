Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $999,000 Stock Position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYE)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:XHYE – Free Report) by 54.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,945 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,176 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC owned about 10.38% of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF worth $999,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF by 228.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF by 112.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 20,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000.

Get BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF alerts:

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF Price Performance

XHYE traded up $0.05 on Friday, reaching $38.58. The stock had a trading volume of 152 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,011. BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.68 and a fifty-two week high of $39.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $38.80 and a 200-day moving average of $38.33.

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF Cuts Dividend

BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1782 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

(Free Report)

The BondBloxx US High Yield Energy Sector ETF (XHYE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a modified market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated high yield corporate bonds of any maturity, issued by companies classified under the energy sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BondBloxx USD High Yield Bond Energy Sector ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.