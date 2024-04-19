Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 661.5% in the 3rd quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 99 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Mastercard Price Performance

NYSE:MA traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.39. The stock had a trading volume of 2,545,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,408,385. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $471.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $433.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $357.85 and a one year high of $490.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $424.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $525.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $545.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $530.00 to $545.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $490.23.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,541,179,602.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Mastercard news, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 16,037 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.94, for a total value of $7,632,649.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,644.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 111,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.15, for a total transaction of $50,743,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,432,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,541,179,602.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,728 shares of company stock valued at $68,483,403. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

(Free Report)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.