Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,745 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,808,000 after acquiring an additional 12,223 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,847,000 after acquiring an additional 1,853 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM traded up $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.93. The company had a trading volume of 1,042,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,147,445. The company has a market capitalization of $52.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $98.40 and a 1 year high of $121.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $116.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.74.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

