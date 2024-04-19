Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC Lowers Stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC lessened its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Free Report) by 47.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,319 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 467.5% in the first quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 706 shares during the period. Anchor Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 43.6% in the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 952 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter worth about $97,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FTCS traded up $0.18 on Friday, hitting $81.73. The company had a trading volume of 445,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,153. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a 12-month low of $70.91 and a 12-month high of $85.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $83.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66 and a beta of 0.86.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 22nd were given a $0.2247 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 21st.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

