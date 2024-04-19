iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 88,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 61,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF alerts:

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First PREMIER Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF by 580.0% in the 3rd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $236,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,884,000. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,489,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.