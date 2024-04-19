iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ) Shares Up 0.1%

iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTJ – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.06 and last traded at $21.04. Approximately 88,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 61,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.02.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.35.
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0717 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
About iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF (IBTJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2029 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2029. The fund will terminate in December 2029. IBTJ was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
