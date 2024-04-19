Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBCF) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBCF – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 8.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $36.40 and last traded at $39.70. 1,410 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 442% from the average session volume of 260 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.18.
Whitbread Trading Down 8.1 %
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.93.
About Whitbread
Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates hotels with rooms in the United Kingdom; Middle East; and Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands. The company operates restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands in the United Kingdom.
