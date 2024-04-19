J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $6.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,526 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.22% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $6,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Bray Capital Advisors increased its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Materials ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

VAW stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $195.33. The stock had a trading volume of 55,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,294. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a fifty day moving average of $196.54 and a 200 day moving average of $184.77. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $162.48 and a 1-year high of $205.99.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VAW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.