iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Bought by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 20.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,444 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $9,137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.13. The company had a trading volume of 16,924,965 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,282,831. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $65.68 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

