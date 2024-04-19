J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Has $5.77 Million Position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,463 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,163 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $5,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 88.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,218,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,142,000 after buying an additional 2,921,124 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,382,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,601,000 after buying an additional 234,188 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,199,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,905,000 after buying an additional 292,177 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,289,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,736,000 after buying an additional 95,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 16.3% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,260,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,763,000 after buying an additional 176,713 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Price Performance

GCOW stock traded up $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 353,195 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.50.

Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF Company Profile

The Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (GCOW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of developed-market large-cap stocks, selected by free cash flow yield and dividend yield, and weighted by aggregate dividends. GCOW was launched on Feb 23, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

