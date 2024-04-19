J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Free Report) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 342,107 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,821 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF worth $5,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 379.9% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 1,668.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,019 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management boosted its holdings in Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 2,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the period.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Stock Down 1.8 %

QYLD stock traded down $0.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $17.28. The company had a trading volume of 8,042,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,729,436. The company has a market capitalization of $7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62 and a beta of 0.55. Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $16.25 and a 12-month high of $18.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.44.

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Announces Dividend

Global X Nasdaq 100 Covered Call ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.178 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th.

The Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (QYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Cboe NASDAQ-100 BuyWrite V2 index. The fund tracks an index that holds Nasdaq 100 stocks and sells call options on those stocks to collect the premiums. QYLD was launched on Dec 12, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

