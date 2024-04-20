Castle Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,951 Shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Castle Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,359 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,951 shares during the period. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Castle Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Castle Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUS. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 8,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Evanson Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 8,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust grew its stake in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. American Trust now owns 13,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

Get Avantis U.S. Equity ETF alerts:

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

AVUS traded down $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $84.59. The stock had a trading volume of 255,594 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,905. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.05. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $68.68 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.90.

Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Company Profile

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis U.S. Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.