J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Increases Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 528.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,193 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,156 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF worth $5,595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 220.3% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the third quarter worth $26,000. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Price Performance

BATS ITA traded up $0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $128.03. 378,402 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $128.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.60. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12-month low of $145.00 and a 12-month high of $206.56. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 0.63.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

