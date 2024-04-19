J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Purchases 20,977 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,807 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,977 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 1.1% of J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VIG. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Provence Wealth Management Group purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $174.09. 724,205 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,030. The company has a market cap of $75.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.80. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $183.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $178.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.37.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

