JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST) Shares Sold by ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 95,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,452 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF worth $4,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of JMST. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 10,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 2,639 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 41,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 108,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares during the last quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Advisors LLC now owns 58,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after buying an additional 21,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 57,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,897,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Performance

BATS JMST remained flat at $50.66 on Friday. 259,356 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.65.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Cuts Dividend

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.1399 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

