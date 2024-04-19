ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,585 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $8,988,000. Tanager Wealth Management LLP grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares during the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,349,000 after purchasing an additional 15,516 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $3.87 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.07. The stock had a trading volume of 9,782,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,531,457. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $370.92 and a 1-year high of $483.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $469.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $437.78.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.