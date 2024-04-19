Prom Price Tops $9.89 on Major Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 12.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on April 19th. During the last week, Prom has traded down 16.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can currently be purchased for about $9.89 or 0.00015504 BTC on major exchanges. Prom has a total market cap of $180.48 million and $3.90 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00009578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00010936 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001380 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $63,753.56 or 0.99948360 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000063 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.93 or 0.00010866 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.53 or 0.00010245 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0469 or 0.00000074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $62.45 or 0.00097899 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (CRYPTO:PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 9.11390218 USD and is down -1.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 63 active market(s) with $3,072,103.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prom should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.