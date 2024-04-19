Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $10.98

Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAC – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.98 and traded as low as $10.67. Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund shares last traded at $10.78, with a volume of 337,843 shares changing hands.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.63.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.47%.
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen California Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California, United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.
