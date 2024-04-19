KFG Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,578 Shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR)

KFG Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April (BATS:UAPR – Free Report) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 81,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,578 shares during the period. Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April accounts for approximately 1.0% of KFG Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. KFG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April were worth $2,246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of UAPR. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 48,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 25,118 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $330,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $186,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April during the 4th quarter worth $998,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 5,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April Stock Performance

Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April stock traded down $0.14 on Friday, reaching $27.32. 203,350 shares of the stock were exchanged. The firm has a market cap of $119.66 million, a PE ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.22.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Ultra Buffer ETF – April

The Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – April New (UAPR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. UAPR was launched on Apr 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

