LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1.05

LightInTheBox Holding Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LITB – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.05 and traded as low as $0.78. LightInTheBox shares last traded at $0.79, with a volume of 168,425 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LightInTheBox in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LightInTheBox Stock Down 4.2 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.83 and its 200 day moving average is $1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.38 million, a PE ratio of -9.38 and a beta of 0.89.

LightInTheBox (NYSE:LITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 25th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $135.56 million for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LITB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LightInTheBox during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in LightInTheBox by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,040,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 12,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in LightInTheBox by 28.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares during the last quarter. 56.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LightInTheBox Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online retailer that delivers products directly to its consumers worldwide. The company provides apparel products; and other general merchandise products, such as small accessories and gadgets, home garden, toys and hobbies, electronics and communication devices, and other products.

