Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,107 Shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $6,056,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEF. Nemes Rush Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 233.7% during the 4th quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 307 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.48% of the company’s stock.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

IEF traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, hitting $91.74. 6,125,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,053,003. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.57. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $88.86 and a 12-month high of $100.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.49 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.2758 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

