Insider Selling: Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) CFO Sells 1,234 Shares of Stock

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Free Report) CFO Asif Ali sold 1,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.11, for a total value of $30,985.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,162.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Asif Ali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 1st, Asif Ali sold 14,248 shares of Protagonist Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.24, for a total value of $459,355.52.

Shares of PTGX stock traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $25.61. The company had a trading volume of 452,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 711,234. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.19 and a beta of 2.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.91. Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $13.72 and a one year high of $33.34.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $60.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.00 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 96.4% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $76,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 88.1% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 273.3% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 7,533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. 98.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PTGX shares. StockNews.com raised Protagonist Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Protagonist Therapeutics from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Protagonist Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.00.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops peptide-based drugs for hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing Rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that completed phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of polycythemia vera and other blood disorders; and JNJ-2113, an orally delivered investigational drug to block biological pathways that completed phase 2b clinical trials for the treatment of moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis; and PN-943, an orally delivered, gut-restricted alpha 4 beta 7 specific integrin antagonist completed a phase 2 clinical trials in patients with moderate to severe ulcerative colitis.

