Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC Grows Stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,813 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $4,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DSI. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $53,438,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 1,167.3% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 270,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,656,000 after acquiring an additional 249,424 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,111,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,476,000 after acquiring an additional 235,262 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,395,000 after acquiring an additional 97,429 shares during the period. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $6,238,000.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI traded down $1.04 on Friday, reaching $94.27. The company had a trading volume of 84,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 137,116. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $76.12 and a 52-week high of $101.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a PE ratio of 28.32 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

