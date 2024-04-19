Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI) Trading 57.7% Higher

Shares of Mitesco, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) rose 57.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.41 and last traded at $0.41. Approximately 1,065 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 8,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Mitesco Trading Up 57.7 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.16.

Get Mitesco alerts:

Mitesco (OTCMKTS:MITI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Mitesco Company Profile

Mitesco, Inc operates medical clinics under The Good Clinic name. The company offers healthcare technology and services. It also provides preventative and wellness care, primary and behavioral care service, nutrition coaching, telehealth care, and population health related services. In addition, the company sells books, vitamins, supplements, and essential oil related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mitesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.