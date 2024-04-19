Benchmark Bankshares (OTCMKTS:BMBN) Shares Down 0.9%

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMBN – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 0.9% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $21.80 and last traded at $21.80. Approximately 1,325 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 1,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.00.

Benchmark Bankshares Price Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $22.33 and a 200 day moving average of $22.81.

Benchmark Bankshares Company Profile

Benchmark Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Benchmark Community Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, saving, commercial services, and youth accounts. Its loan products include personal, mortgage, other real estate, business, auto, and student loans.

Further Reading

