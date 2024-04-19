Naples Money Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,620 ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Naples Money Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKKFree Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,524,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,821,000 after acquiring an additional 460,104 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 86,013.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,038,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,363,000 after acquiring an additional 9,028,012 shares during the period. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. SHANDA ASSET MANAGEMENT HOLDINGS Ltd now owns 8,052,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,560,000 after acquiring an additional 969,400 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 298.6% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,163,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4,617,445 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,631,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,076,000 after acquiring an additional 89,000 shares during the period.

Shares of ARKK stock traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.03. 14,688,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,407,366. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $33.76 and a 12 month high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $46.20.

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

